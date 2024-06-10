80°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian in serious condition after accident on Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night, according to emergency officials.
The accident happened on Sherwood Forest Boulevard near near Major Oak Drive. The pedestrian was transported in serious condition.
No other information is available at this time.
News
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night, according to... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mothers who have lost children to violence join together at community meeting...
-
U.S.S KIDD Veterans Museum opens D-Day exhibit for the month of June
-
Residents gather in Downtown Baton Rouge for Flag Week festivities
-
LPSO: Bear believed to be hit by vehicle around Holden
-
Three dead in two-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish; speeding suspected