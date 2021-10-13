Pastor's faith restored after huge donation following tool theft

BATON ROUGE - A local church was broken into for a second time in a week, but the pastor is in good spirits after a strong show of support and donations from the community.



After News 2 shared the original story, calls and emails from viewers hoping to help out flooded in.



Pastor H. Louis Jones said trust in people is necessary in his position. After a break-in at the Hope Community United Methodist Church, with many tools stolen from inside, that trust was put in jeopardy. His faith, however, was not.



"We just needed the tools to complete the work, so that we can continue to serve this community," Pastor Jones said.



The pastor's message was received loud and clear.



"I saw the news, and it was just heartbreaking," said one viewer, the manager of a local Lowe's. "For a pastor who is doing all this work for his people, and taking money out of his pocket."



The church was broken into again recently, with thieves making off with a nail gun. A new nail gun was just one of the many tools donated to the church, all streamed on Facebook Live.



"Somebody was talking to all of us, telling us what we needed to do. It was pretty impactful for me that that happened the way it happened."



Today, Pastor Jones said Lowe's restored his hope in the fact that there are good people everywhere. He reminds everyone that faith is much bigger than people alone.



"That's how God works," he said. "That's how God uses people."



Lowe's also donated new doors and locks to be installed on every entrance to the building.