Parking attendant arrested in underage girl's bedroom overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man employed as a ticket writer at an area university was arrested overnight after being found in the bedroom of an underage girl.
Forice Burrel, 21, was booked into jail on carnal knowledge of a juvenile, simple battery and aggravated assault charges. Burrel was found hiding in the closet of the girl's bedroom by her mother. The unidentified woman tried to fend-off Burrel with a hammer, police said, but after a struggle inside the Marque Ann Drive home, Burrel was able to take the hammer from the adult and held it against her head.
While arguing with the underage girl's mom, Burrel said he was a police officer. But, in fact, Burrel was a parking ticket attendant at Southern University where he writes tickets. He has since resigned, a university spokesperson said Tuesday.
The mother was not booked.
Police described the initial sexual encounter between Burrel and the girl as consensual.
