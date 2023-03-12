Parents stay strong after daughter left paralyzed following domestic violence shooting

BATON ROUGE – The parents of a woman who was left paralyzed following a domestic violence shooting on Wednesday is happy their daughter is alive.

Angela Gabriel was shot 9-10 times by her boyfriend, Carl Thomspon, Jr., when she was in the bathtub. The couple was having an argument before the shooting occurred. Thompson turned himself into authorities after calling police to the scene.



"If I could talk to him I would want to know why he did this,"Lois Clark, Gabriel's mother, said.

Family members say they were worried about her prior to the shooting.

"I would tell her, Angie that's a time bomb waiting to go off. I said it happens every day," Clark said.

Thompson now faces attempted second degree murder charges, however he has history with Gabriel's family from when he was just a boy.

"I don't know, when I think of Carl I just can't get past him being that little boy that I used to teach in preschool," Clark said.

A life-long relationship torn into pieces in a matter of seconds. Gabriel is alive, however she is paralyzed from the chest down.

The family says they are determined to move forward.

"If that's what the Lord wants then we're just going to pull together and we'll just have to revamp our lives to fit her life," Clark said.

Gabriel's parents say that they have faith their daughter will be okay.

"If you put a mountain in her path she's going to find a way to either dig through it or go around it," Clark said.

Gabriel has four children and her parents say that they are her source of inspiration.