Paige-Rice Camera Initiative aims to put more surveillance in high-crime areas

BATON ROUGE - When a crime is committed, cameras can be the new eyewitnesses.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, Baton Rouge Area Chamber, and some business owners gathered at Benny's car wash on Perkins Road Tuesday to announce the Page-Rice Camera Initiative.

The program is named in honor of two victims, 3-year-old Devin Page Jr., and LSU student Allie Rice, who were murdered earlier this year. Both murders still remain unsolved, although investigations are ongoing.

The victims' families were present at the meeting Tuesday. Allie's father, Paul Rice, says if there were crime cameras at the intersection Allie was killed, it could have led to an easier investigation.

“One of the major disappointments with our investigation at this point has been the lack of footage for all of these businesses and being in the technological age that we’re in, it really confuses me that they’re trying to protect their businesses in their area. Unfortunately had they been protecting their businesses, some outcomes could have been different or further along in the investigation," Rice said.

This camera initiative allows business owners and people in high-crime areas to request a camera be installed outside at no cost to them. Those individuals can request a camera here.

Those cameras will be linked to the Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, where law enforcement can view a live feed.

“We’re using technology to help us identify those individuals involved in criminal behavior and hardening communities and preventing crime from happening is just one step in that process," said Baton Rouge Police Chief, Murphy Paul.

If you already have outward-facing surveillance cameras, you can connect to the BRPD directory as well through the ConnectBlue program.