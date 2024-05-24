88°
One person injured after vehicle crashes into Baton Rouge business

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a wreck after a vehicle ran into a Baton Rouge business Wednesday afternoon. 

Officials said a vehicle crashed into the Crawford Electric Supply building on South Choctaw Drive near North Airway Drive just after 4 p.m. 

One person was taken to a hospital. Reports said all of the Crawford employees were uninjured. 

No more information was immediately available. 

One person injured after vehicle crashes into Baton Rouge business
1 day ago Wednesday, May 22 2024

