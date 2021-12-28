One person dead in shooting on McClelland Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death near McClelland Drive and St. Gerard Street Sunday morning.

Baton Rouge Police Department said 20-year-old Devonte Long was found shot multiple times near his home on St. Gerard Avenue around 11:19 a.m.

Keasha Moore, a neighbor who knew Devonte Long and heard the gunshots, rushed to the young man's side, along with Long's mother, who kept asking her son to respond.

"And she kept trying to call his name, call his name, and as I prayed over him, the last thing he said was momma. That's the last thing that boy said was momma," Moore said.

Moore said Long suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head. Long's death is the 167th recorded homicide of 2021.

Police said the shooting could have been started as an argument.

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-4869.

No more details were immediately available.