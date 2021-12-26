One person dead in shooting on McClelland Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death near McClelland Drive and St. Gerard Street Sunday morning.

Baton Rouge Police Department said 20-year-old Devonte Long was found shot multiple times near his home on St. Gerard Avenue around 11:19 a.m.

Police said the shooting could have been started as an argument.

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-4869.

No more details were immediately available.

This is the 167th recorded homicide of 2021.