One person dead in shooting on McClelland Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death near McClelland Drive and St. Gerard Street Sunday morning.
Baton Rouge Police Department said 20-year-old Devonte Long was found shot multiple times near his home on St. Gerard Avenue around 11:19 a.m.
Police said the shooting could have been started as an argument.
Anyone with information should call (225) 389-4869.
No more details were immediately available.
This is the 167th recorded homicide of 2021.
