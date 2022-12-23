One person dead after shooting at apartment complex off LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a shooting at an off-campus apartment complex Wednesday morning that left a man dead.

Sources said the shooting happened off Burbank Drive near Parker Boulevard at Lark Apartments shortly before 8 a.m. The coroner's office later identified the victim as 20-year-old Tyren Henderson.

Police have not determined a suspect or motive for the shooting, but Henderson's death is reportedly being treated as a homicide.

This is a developing story.