25°
Latest Weather Blog
One person dead after shooting at apartment complex off LSU campus
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a shooting at an off-campus apartment complex Wednesday morning that left a man dead.
Sources said the shooting happened off Burbank Drive near Parker Boulevard at Lark Apartments shortly before 8 a.m. The coroner's office later identified the victim as 20-year-old Tyren Henderson.
Police have not determined a suspect or motive for the shooting, but Henderson's death is reportedly being treated as a homicide.
This is a developing story.
News
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a shooting at an off-campus apartment complex Wednesday morning that left a man dead.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighters, first responders speak on cold conditions and how to stay safe
-
The Spirit of Christmas - Laura McClendon
-
Fire departments preparing for more calls as temperatures drop across capital area
-
Medical tattoo artist helps breast cancer survivors feel whole after surgeries, reconstruction
-
Plumbers warn homeowners to wrap pipes ahead of Christmas freeze, or pay...