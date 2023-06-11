73°
Latest Weather Blog
One in critical condition after shooting on Syble Drive
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.
The call came in just before 5 a.m. The man was found in the 9000 block of Syble Drive. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive. According to police, the victim was shot by his girlfriend.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
News
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early this morning. The call came in just before 5... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Military-Veterans Advocacy group spends day getting veterans outside and active
-
LSU baseball postponed for hours during Super Regional on Saturday
-
Law enforcement officers spend day playing with kids during Police Athletic League...
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson pays for Super Regional tickets for students
-
Road work on Siegen Lane expected to impact weekend traffic for months