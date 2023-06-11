73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One in critical condition after shooting on Syble Drive

Related Story

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.

The call came in just before 5 a.m. The man was found in the 9000 block of Syble Drive. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive. According to police, the victim was shot by his girlfriend.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

News
One in critical condition after shooting on...
One in critical condition after shooting on Syble Drive
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early this morning. The call came in just before 5... More >>
5 years ago Friday, February 23 2018 Feb 23, 2018 Friday, February 23, 2018 6:52:00 AM CST February 23, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days