One hurt in shooting on Topeka Street

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - One person has been hospitalized after he was shot on Topeka Street Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Topeka Street near Winnebago Street.

Baton Rouge Police say one victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A WBRZ News 2 unit is at the scene. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

6 years ago Sunday, May 21 2017 May 21, 2017 Sunday, May 21, 2017 2:43:00 PM CDT May 21, 2017

