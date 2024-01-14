37°
One hurt in shooting on Topeka Street
BATON ROUGE - One person has been hospitalized after he was shot on Topeka Street Sunday afternoon.
The shooting occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Topeka Street near Winnebago Street.
Baton Rouge Police say one victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
A WBRZ News 2 unit is at the scene. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
