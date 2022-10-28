70°
One hurt in shooting on Topeka Street

5 years 5 months 1 week ago Sunday, May 21 2017 May 21, 2017 May 21, 2017 2:43 PM May 21, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - One person has been hospitalized after he was shot on Topeka Street Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Topeka Street near Winnebago Street.

Baton Rouge Police say one victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A WBRZ News 2 unit is at the scene. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

