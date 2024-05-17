OLOL nurses out as EBR school nursing positions go in-house in effort to save $900,000

Home
News
School closures announced after severe weather
School closures have been announced after overnight weather. The following list is current and more schools could be added: East Feliciana Parish - All schools closed...
Family of Southern student killed in case of mistaken identity pleading for more leads
BATON ROUGE - It's been two very long...
LSU baseball beats Ole Miss 5-1 to start last regular season series
BATON ROUGE - LSU got a 5-1 win...
First round of storms over, next round on it's way
The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, East Feliciana, Ascension, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St....
Wednesday AM Forecast: Sunny and warm today, Storm chances return to end week
Wednesday will be warm and sunny but conditions...
AIR QUALITY ALERT issued for Metro Area Wednesday, Storm Station tracking next round of active weather
The Capital Area will take a break from...
Sports
LSU baseball beats Ole Miss 5-1 to start last regular season series
BATON ROUGE - LSU got a 5-1 win over Ole Miss Thursday night to begin the team's last regular season series. LSU took a 5-0...
LSU softball Regional start pushed up on Friday due to weather concerns
BATON ROUGE - The start of the Baton...
LSU-Ole Miss baseball game moved up due to incoming weather
BATON ROUGE — The start time of the...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report: New immunotherapy treatment could help extend lives of melanoma patients
BATON ROUGE — Melanoma is considered the deadliest of all skin cancers. But a new FDA approved immunotherapy could help extend lives. "This is...
Wednesday's Health Report: Inside new innovations in breast cancer surgery
BATON ROUGE — About 2.3 million women are...
Tuesday's Health Report: What your feet can say about your health
BATON ROUGE — Your feet can actually tell...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
OLOL nurses out as EBR school nursing positions go in-house in effort to save $900,000
LSU softball preps for start of NCAA Regional
Killian rescinds water emergency
Soul Food Fest coming this weekend
Car catches fire outside Scenic Highway auto shop
Livonia residents building back after severe weather
Sports Video
LSU softball preps for start of NCAA Regional
Jay Johnson speaks on mindset of team late in season
New Orleans Saints schedule
Southeastern softball makes NCAA tournament
LSU men's golf looks to improve after first day of play