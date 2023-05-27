Latest Weather Blog
Officials investigating reported triple shooting on North Street late Tuesday night
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a reported triple shooting on North Street late Tuesday night.
"One of the young men were called to pick up his cousins, shortly thereafter gun shots erupted," Cpl. Saundra Watts said.
According to officials, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on North Street at Acadian Thruway. Three people were taken to a hospital in 'serious' condition.
"One of them was rushed into surgery, one of the victims was struck on the neck, another one was struck on the head, the other one was also struck on the elbow and one received injuries on his side," Watts said.
There are no suspects or motives at this time. This shooting is only a few blocks away from where 25-year-old Courtney Brown was shot, while in his car, on Monday.
Police say they are investigating whether or not the two are related.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Sick and tired': Police chief vents frustrations after violent week in Baton...
-
Woman who survived I-10 crash meets first responders who saved her life
-
LSU's Sa'Myah Smith 'doing great' after collapse during White House visit
-
LSU celebrates national title at the White House - Watch the full...
-
BRPD investigating fatal overnight shooting
Sports Video
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams