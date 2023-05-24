76°
Officials investigating reported triple shooting on North Street late Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a reported triple shooting on North Street late Tuesday night.
According to officials, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on North Street at Acadian Thruway. Three people were taken to a hospital in 'serious' condition.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.
This is a developing story.
