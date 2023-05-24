76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials investigating reported triple shooting on North Street late Tuesday night

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a reported triple shooting on North Street late Tuesday night. 

According to officials, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on North Street at Acadian Thruway. Three people were taken to a hospital in 'serious' condition. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details. 

This is a developing story. 

