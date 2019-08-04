Officials investigating cause of North Foster Dr. house fire

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a reported house fire Thursday night near Sherwood Street.

The blaze was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Foster Drive. At the scene, firefighters found half the home involved in the fire.

The flames made it to the attic before the blaze was brought under control around 11:02 p.m., according to officials. Six people lived at the home, but no one was there at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.