Obama promise could help I-10 congestion

BATON ROUGE - The wheels appear to be in motion for Louisiana to get some badly needed road money from the federal government.



Governor John Bel Edwards said Friday his administration received phone calls from Washington D.C. about a potential $100 million grant.



This comes after President Obama visited earlier in the week, learning about Baton Rouge's traffic congestion first hand.



The president later told a crowd at McKinley Senior High School that "we may need to do something about it."



If the state gets the money it could pave the way for an Interstate 10 project.



The head of the state transportation department, Shawn Wilson, said Friday there's the potential of closing the Washington Street exit on I-10 eastbound and moving it to I-110 southbound. The move would eliminate the bottlenecking as drivers come off the new bridge.



Wilson emphasizes this is only a potential project and it's currently in the midst of a mandatory environmental impact study.



If the money does come through and the project is approved, construction could begin in a year or two.