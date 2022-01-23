NOPD horse walks into Bourbon Street bar during 'Old Town Road'

NEW ORLEANS - A horse with the New Orleans Police Department known for his fondness of music stopped by a Bourbon Street bar to hear a band perform over the weekend.

A band was playing "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus when NOPD mount Ace walked in.

“I’ve never seen a horse come into a club to dance,” C.J. Edwards told WWL-TV. “We must have played one of his favorite tunes because he rushed in there.”

Edwards was playing the drums Sunday at Bourbon Street Drinkery when Ace came to listen.

Last month, Ace went viral after he danced the “Cupid Shuffle” for a group of students at Covered Kids Camp.