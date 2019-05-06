No raises for state employees

BATON ROUGE- Civil Service Commissioner Pete Fremin said he's "very disappointed" that more than 35,000 rank-and-file state workers didn't get their yearly pay raise.

"This is the fourth or fifth year it's happened," said Fremin.

Every year Louisiana workers get graded on how hard they work. If they get a high grade, then they receive a 4 percent raise on October 1st. This year 96 percent of them scored high, but they won't receive a raise because of budget cuts.

"It's just unfortunate that the departments at this time just do not have the funding," said Byron Decoteau, interim director of the state's Civil Service Commission.

According to the Civil Service Commission, rank-in-file state workers have had just one pay raise since 2012. In the two years prior, there was an automatic freeze on pay increases. Fremin said state workers are "taken for granted." He said the workforce has been reduced by 8,500 employees over the past eight years, forcing them to do more work for the same pay.

"State employees feel unappreciated these days, many employees have to take second jobs," he said.