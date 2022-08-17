No leads in BREC park rape, increased security presence

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say they have no suspects five days after a woman was beaten and raped at a BREC park in broad daylight.

On Wednesday around 2 p.m., the victim was walking the trails at Forest Community Park, off South Harrells Ferry, when a man brutally attacked her.

The brazen attack has visitors and park employees concerned for their safety.

"I was flabbergasted. I cannot believe that it happened right here in our neighborhood," said a woman who was one of the first to encounter the victim after the attack. She was bloody, bruised and shaken.

"And to know they've not said anything or heightened any kind of security to make sure that people are safe..."

BREC declined an interview, but said it has increased patrols since Wednesday.

On Monday afternoon, there was a BRPD officer making laps around the park, but before then, our reporters who were there during the weekend covering the story, and our anonymous source, say security has been scarce.

"You never see police. You never see security. Which kind of is a--I don't know--I guess why we thought it was safe, because it's like not a lot of police around so there's not dangers here."

BREC is limited in what it can do. With 175 parks parish-wide, and only 19 park rangers, it's impossible to provide adequate security.

BREC says it tries to supplement the human deficit with security cameras, but for "security reasons" can't disclose if there are any on the trails where the attack happened.