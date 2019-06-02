New video shows hold-up at local market

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a local meat market at gunpoint late last year.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an armed individual wearing a mask robbed City Town Meat Market on N. Acadian Thruway around 7:30 a.m. on December 20, 2018. The robber waved a gun around a grabbed $1,000 in cash, then fled the area on foot.

Store owner Mohammad Ali Shamma recalls the morning the robber walked in.

"I've been owning corner stores for almost 25 years, and I've never had a robbery that early in the morning, especially at daylight."

Ali Shamma said he already had about a dozen cameras set up, but he's bumped it up to 20 since the latest robbery.

"Throughout the years of working in corner stores, having a good camera system and audio especially doesn't hurt and the more the merrier," he said.

Now he's less concerned about getting his money back and more focused on getting a dangerous criminal off the streets.

"My main concern is just getting him off the street. Usually when robbers do this and it's easy they'll probably do it again, and you never know what can happen next time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD at (225) 389-3845.