New Prairieville fire rating could save you money

PRAIRIEVILLE - Some Ascension Parish residents might want to check with their insurance providers for possible savings. The Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL) has raised the Prairieville Fire Department's rating from a four to a three.

It means the city's protection has improved and it could also mean more money in your wallet.

"We are proud of this achievement improving our fire rating, which in turn improves services to the residents and businesses of Fire District 3," said Chief Mark Stewart.

In the last few years, the Prairieville Fire Department has been busy growing, to protect the people living in growing subdivisions. Chief Stewart says a new fire station on Bluff Road has been in the works for awhile. It opened last month, in an area where protection is needed.

"There's really no quick way from our other stations to get to that area over there," he said.

It's a station that's manned around the clock. Bluff Road Fire station also plays a role in the improved fire rating.

When PIAL issues ratings, it looks at multiple factors including trucks, equipment, and calls.

The PIAL notification says "the new classification may result in decreased fire insurance rates. Properties located within the boundaries of Ascension Parish Fire District 3 that are within seven miles of a recognized fire station will receive class 3 rates."

"It will hopefully reflect some savings on your homeowner's insurance," said Stewart.

The savings vary from company to company. Some homeowners and business owners could see a savings of $20 a year while others could see savings of $100.

Some companies do not offer savings for a new fire rating. State Farm tells WBRZ, while it supports fire department services in all regions, including efforts to improve access to fire protection service, homeowners rates in Louisiana are primarily based on actual claims experience in the area.

PIAL says it will let insurance companies know about the new fire rating through an email blast. Stewart says it's still a good idea to let your insurance company know about the change to check if you're receiving those savings.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance says an insurance company can take up to 60 days to enact this change.

The new Prairieville Fire Department rating goes into effect September 11, 2017.