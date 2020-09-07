Latest Weather Blog
New cupola installed at 170-year-old convent in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE - As part of a long-sought renovation project, a new cupola was installed at a 175-year-old convent in Ascension Parish.
Ascension Catholic is the oldest Catholic school in the Diocese of Baton Rouge, and traces its origins to the arrival in Donaldsonville of six Daughters of Charity in 1845.
The original cupola was used as a lookout during the war, but was destroyed long ago.
In 2015, a campaign was jump-started to restore the convent building. Sandy Pizzolato, Ascension Catholic's principal, tells WBRZ over $250,000 was raised from the campaign. $40,000 of the funding was spent on the new cupola. Designed by Carville Engineering, the new structure was finally installed on Wednesday afternoon.
Funds raised for the renovation have also allowed for internal updates to the school, including classrooms and offices.
School officials say restorations will soon be underway to have the front of the building's original aesthetics. A brick pathway will also be built.
