New background check policy leads to five arrests at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - Police say five people were arrested at LSU's campus Saturday thanks to a new background check policy being instituted on game days.

According to the LSU Police Department, all five had outstanding felony warrants. One from Orleans Parish, one from New Orleans Police, another from Jefferson Parish and the rest from East Baton Rouge.

During Saturday's game day celebrations at LSU, police screened all third-party vendors through an electronic background check service. Five of those vendors didn't make the cut and were arrested.

School officials wouldn't go on camera today, but released a statement.

"This is one of the new measures added this year to our security efforts through Athletics and LSU Police to enhance our game day operations."

Using a credential form, LSU screens all third-party vendors before an on-campus event.

At this time, it's unclear if those arrested Saturday filled out this form, or if they simply failed to do so.

LSU automatically disqualifies third-party vendors with violent felonies and outstanding warrants.