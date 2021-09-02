New aerial video shows destruction in Grand Isle after Hurricane Ida

GRAND ISLE - Video taken in the wake of Hurricane Ida shows widespread wind damage and flooding in coastal Louisiana.

Grand Isle was among the areas hardest hit by the storm, which made landfall west of the coastal community. Local leaders said Tuesday that there has no running water, electricity or gasoline.

No one is currently allowed to enter the island.

Major roadways were still impassable due to debris and flooding, and the National Guard is helping efforts to clear them.

FEMA was on site Tuesday to assess the damage.