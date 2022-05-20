Neighborhood complains about spotty utility service

BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood is having trouble with a utility company and say their COX Internet, cable and phone services are going in and out.

A couple of people living in Bluebonnet Highlands reached out to 2 On Your Side after they say they haven't been able to get answers. Al Troy says it's been happening for the last two and a half months.

"It goes in and out all the time," he said. "I was on the phone with you and we became disconnected."

Troy says he's done the old unplug and restart deal too many times. A serviceman came out to his home recently and told him the signal coming to his home was operating at 20%. It hasn't been fixed and he's since found out that he's not alone.

His neighbors have been talking on the Nextdoor app.

"Some of them are working at home and it's a disaster for them," Troy said.

They say they're frustrated because they haven't received any updates from COX.

"I have no contact initiated by them as to what's going on here," he said. "You know, we're all stuck with no option with this."

COX is the only utility provider for this neighborhood. AT&T crews are currently laying fiber optic cable.

Troy called COX to complain and his account was credited. Others in the neighborhood have done the same thing.

COX says it's working in the area on a couple of projects. One of them is complete, another involves equipment replacement and is scheduled for next week.