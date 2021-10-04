Neighborhood celebrates Good Friday, Easter with 'Stations of the Cross'

BATON ROUGE- A Baton Rouge neighborhood came up with a creative way to display the stations of the cross while still practicing social distancing.

The Webb Park neighborhood has created outdoor "Stations of the Cross" in front of homes along Ingleside Drive and Richland Avenue.

The fourteen stations will take visitors through what Christians believe Jesus experienced in his final days.

It's a new event for the neighborhood, but neighbors hope to continue the tradition throughout the years.

"This is an age-old tradition that Catholics have done for many, many years and my family has as well," neighbor Joy Smith said.

These stations are usually found inside churches, which are inaccessible at this time due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Smith says the outdoor setting helps her to feel connected to God while still being able to maintain a safe distance from her neighbors.

"The church is just a building. We are the church. The people of the church. They have Jesus in their hearts, and that's where he will remain."

The stations are open throughout the evening. Neighbors encourage visitors to travel in small groups and to practice social distancing.