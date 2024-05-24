Nearly a dozen rescued after floor of Hammond church collapsed

HAMMOND – Two people were taken to the hospital and as many as ten others had to be pulled from beneath a collapsed floor at a 93-year-old church Saturday.

A termite-infested wood floor fell apart while a group of people were standing on it at the Greater St. James AME Church near downtown Hammond Saturday the local newspaper ,The Daily Star, reported. Beams broke under peoples’ weight and fell.

“The foundation went down and the wood floor cracked,” Walter Ard, an eyewitness, told the newspaper.

A stone sign atop of the entrance to the church has the date 1925 etched into the building.

Ten to eleven people were rescued by the fire department that responded with a ladder truck.

There were minor injuries but two people were taken to the hospital, the paper reported.

The incident happened during a funeral service.

