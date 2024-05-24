Latest Weather Blog
Nearly a dozen rescued after floor of Hammond church collapsed
Related Story
HAMMOND – Two people were taken to the hospital and as many as ten others had to be pulled from beneath a collapsed floor at a 93-year-old church Saturday.
A termite-infested wood floor fell apart while a group of people were standing on it at the Greater St. James AME Church near downtown Hammond Saturday the local newspaper ,The Daily Star, reported. Beams broke under peoples’ weight and fell.
“The foundation went down and the wood floor cracked,” Walter Ard, an eyewitness, told the newspaper.
A stone sign atop of the entrance to the church has the date 1925 etched into the building.
Ten to eleven people were rescued by the fire department that responded with a ladder truck.
There were minor injuries but two people were taken to the hospital, the paper reported.
The incident happened during a funeral service.
*********************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU great Seimone Augustus introduced as asst. coach
-
NOAA: 2024 hurricane season outlook anticipates above-average activity
-
Man arrested for aggravated arson after causing $10,000 of damage to Baton...
-
Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office holding benefit lunch for officer who underwent heart...
-
Texas headstone maker accused of fraud arrested in Baton Rouge after two...