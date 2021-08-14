Nearly 100 animals found in Livingston Parish hoard; Owner cited

PORT VINCENT - The Humane Society of Louisiana says it's helping relocate dozens of animals, including dogs, goats and chickens, after they were found packed in tight, poorly-kept spaces.

According to the Humane Society, Livingston Parish Animal Control workers were called to the Port Vincent home last week. The owner was reportedly charged with simply cruelty to animals.

Video shared the by the Humane Society shows more than a dozen chickens and goats being kept in a tiny, fenced-in area on the property.

This is the home where a woman cited for multiple counts of animal cruelty lives in Livingston Parish. When we arrived kittens ran out and you could clearly hear the chickens and goats inside @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/kxoDXLeQAX — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) July 2, 2019

The organizations says 16 dogs have already been removed from the home, placed into the Livingston Parish Animal Shelter. The remaining animals were moved to a sanctuary on Wednesday.

"One of [the dogs] acted as if he never lived his life outside of the kennel because he could not stand up on all four legs," said shelter director Desiree Green. "He didn't know he could go outside of a two-foot radius."

Authorities said there were 99 animals living on the property - half inside the owner's home. Sixteen dogs, 14 cats, and ten chickens were found inside, police said. Outside, 8 goats, 46 chickens and five ducks were found.

The Port Vincent Police Department said Alva Marino was charged with cruelty in connection with the case.

"It's heartbreaking. It's hard to see the animals kept in these conditions," said Green.

The dogs at the shelter are not up for adoption right now. Marino would have to surrender the animals before that can happen. The investigation is ongoing.