Must Luv Dogs Mardi Paws Parade will roll in Zachary on Tuesday

ZACHARY - As the Krewes will get rolling soon, one Krewe will stick out among the rest: it's a Krewe with four legs and a tail. Must Luv Dogs Rescue will host its Mardi Paws "Bark on de Bayou" Dog Parade on Tuesday in Zachary.

In 2012, Cindy Shotwell started a lost pets Facebook page for the community of Zachary to reunite dogs with their families. Shotwell saw a problem when she realized there is no public animal shelter within the Greater Zachary area, and as her page expanded and her mission gained traction, Shotwell started Must Luv Dogs Rescue as a nonprofit in 2018 to give more dogs forever homes.

Must Luv Dogs has fostered a total of 600 dogs since it was founded, and it brings in about 100 dogs each year. From the 2012 Facebook page to the nonprofit's inception, what has remained the same is Shotwell's passion for giving dumped, discarded, abandoned, and neglected dogs a new home.

The rescue does not have a physical brick-and-mortar location, but Shotwell and her husband started housing dogs in their own home, sometimes having up to 12 dogs at a time. What distinguishes Must Luv Dogs from other rescues is that the foster-based rescue delivers food, heartworm prevention, treats, and supplies each week, all at no cost to the foster family.

Must Luv Dogs started hosting its Mardi Paws event before the pandemic, where 100 percent of the proceeds go toward keeping the rescue operation going. The parade was originally scheduled for Sunday but has been rescheduled due to inclement weather.

The Mardi Paws "Bark on de Bayou" Parade will start rolling in Zachary on Fat Tuesday at 2 p.m., and pups will start lining up on Virginia Street around 11 a.m.