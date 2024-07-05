Latest Weather Blog
More than 100 engraved backpacks to be donated in honor of Sadie Roberts-Joseph
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office in partnership with Professional Athletes Supporting Students will be donating 200 backpacks to students in the community in honor of Sadie Roberts-Joseph.
Ronn Bell is accused of killing the Baton Rouge icon. Her body was found on July 12.
“I’ve known and loved Miss Sadie for years and I really admired and respected her for her dedication to education and young people. She was an advocate for change. She was just a beam of light. A ray of hope,” said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux. “She was always the same every time I was around her, so being able to do this is just a small thing that we can do to honor her."
The backpacks will be engraved with Roberts-Joseph's name on the back and a bio will be included in each one. Distribution of the backpacks is set for August 9 at Howell Place Gym.
“This is such an honor,” said Robert-Joseph’s daughter Angela Machen. “My mother would be truly humbled to know that her name is being placed on these backpacks. She loved helping the kids in the community.”
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EMS, Acadian Ambulance report zero firework-related injuries after Fourth of July
-
Incorrect bills traced to one meter reader, customer issues continue in Plaquemine
-
Winds from Hurricane Beryl could cause Livingston Parish waterways to close for...
-
Friday's Health Report: Death rate for uterine cancer continue to rise, especially...
-
One Tank Trips with Falon Brown: Ponchatoula