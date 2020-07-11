More COVID-19 patients hospitalized

BATON ROUGE - The war against novel coronavirus continues in Louisiana, and as the battle wages on many wonder what measures they can take to remain healthy.

Dr. Alex Billioux of the Louisiana Department of Health strongly suggests following state guidelines.

These include:

-Wearing masks that fully cover the nose and mouth while out and about.

-Practicing social or physical distancing, which means staying at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people who are not from your household in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

-Regularly washing your hands using soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

-Frequently using disinfectants to wipe down surfaces at home and at work.

-Refraining from touching your eyes, nose, and face with unwashed hands.

-Staying home when you are sick.

In a Wednesday afternoon press conference with Governor John Bell Edwards, Dr. Billioux went on to say that with 25,000 active virus cases across Louisiana, he believes it is now easier than ever before to contract COVID-19 and this is precisely why it's vital that residents wear masks and follow the aforementioned guidelines.

Echoes of this same advice are being heard on a national level, with states such as Texas, California, Ohio, and New York mandating that residents mask up while in most public places.

Governor Edwards says at this time he's not planning to issue such a mandate in Louisiana.

That said, local governments in East Baton Rouge Parish, New Orleans, Jefferson Parish, Kenner, and Shreveport have all issued mandatory mask regulations for their citizens.

During the conference, Governor Edwards says he fully supports the decisions of local governments to require masks and encourages all of Louisiana's citizens to slow the spike in virus cases by wearing masks while in public places, regardless of whether or not they live in an area that legally requires them to do so.

Click here for additional information from Louisiana's Department of Health on COVID-19.