More candidates qualify for state office on second day

BATON ROUGE - The last of Louisiana's incumbent statewide elected officials running for re-election has signed up for his race.

Secretary of State Tom Schedler's office is where candidates for statewide positions submit their qualifying paperwork and filing fees. But Schedler waited until Wednesday, the second-day of the sign-up period, to formally add his name to the ballot, allowing the crowds of the first day to clear out.

The Republican secretary of state has drawn a Democratic challenger, Baton Rouge law professor Chris Tyson.

Races for governor and lieutenant governor are wide open, without incumbents and with jam-packed fields. Louisiana's five other statewide elected officials have registered opponents.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden qualified for the lieutenant governor's race Wednesday afternoon, the only Democrat so far. Three Republicans have signed on including state Sen. Elbert Lee Guillory, former Plaquemines Parish President Billy Nungesser and Jefferson Parish President John Young.

A second challenger to Republican Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon signed up Wednesday: Charlotte McDaniel McGehee, a Democrat and lawyer.

The election is Oct. 24. The qualifying period runs through Thursday. You can check who's qualified for specific races on the Secretary of State's website.