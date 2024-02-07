Monday Morning Video Forecast

While Monday will be windy and mainly cloudy, sunshine will return Tuesday and stick around through midweek with next rain chance arriving by the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Showers ranging from as light as drizzle to moderate rain are spotty around southern Louisiana early this morning. Skies remain overcast and temperatures are mild, starting off in the low-50s in the Capital Area. By lunchtime today, rain will exit but windy conditions will be left behind. Sustained winds between 15-20 mph with gusts near 30mph are possible. Gradual clearing of the skies will take place today, with mainly clear skies tonight. Overnight, the mainly clear skies and calmer winds will allow temperatures to dip into the lower 40s.

Up Next: Tuesday and Wednesday will be very nice days. Morning lows will be near average for this time of year, in the lower 40s, afternoon temperatures will near 70° and plenty of sunshine is expected around the state! Beginning Thursday, while temperatures remain warm, clouds begin to increase as well as rain coverage. Spotty showers are possible to end the week and start the weekend, but by Sunday we could be tracking storms across southern Louisiana.

While we are still many days out from the big Mardi Gras weekend, we will continue to monitor the rain and storm chances that could impact your plans. Check back in with the Storm Station each day for the latest details.

