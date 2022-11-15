Monday morning video forecast

Showers and storms will be widespread across south Louisiana tonight.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The chill seems like the headliner this morning, but we are expecting some showers and storms today. Before storms get here, temperatures will warm to near 60°. This evening, by 6 p.m., showers and storms will start to move in from the west. Periods of heavy rain will continue on and off through about midnight. Rainfall totals will be 1-3 inches with the highest amounts closest to the coast. The rest of the rain will clear before sunrise on Tuesday. With cloud cover sticking around all night, temperatures will be near 50° to start Tuesday.

Up Next: Tuesday morning temperatures will be the warmest for the week because of the thick cloud cover. The early morning hours will have temperatures near 50° and the afternoon will have temperatures in the upper 50s. Wednesday morning will start off cooler, in the low 40s. Then, temperatures keep dropping. Wednesday afternoon will be in the mid-50s, and Thursday morning will start in the mid-30s. There will be a risk for frost Thursday and Friday morning. Afternoon highs will be capped in the mid-50s. Looking ahead to the weekend, the next chance for rain will come in on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to trend chilly. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No activity expected for the next 5 days.