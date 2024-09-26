Monday morning video forecast

Labor Day is looking gloomy and rainy.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Good morning and happy Labor Day! The forecast is looking gloomy today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with on and off rain starting in the morning. There may be a few peaks of sunshine, but showers will be possible all day. A few heavy downpours will be possible and there is a risk for street and poor drainage flooding. Between showers, the temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. Clouds will stick around all night and temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: Tuesday will be a near perfect repeat of Monday. Clouds will be around all day with showers on and off through the day once again. Temperatures will be capped in the mid-80s. About half of the area will see rain before the day is over. On Wednesday, we will see a little more sunshine with showers holding off until the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s. This pattern will repeat through the week. Showers will be around over the weekend as well, but we are not tracking any total washouts. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Use the WBRZ WX App to stay ahead of the afternoon showers and storms. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

Tropical Storm Earl formed late on Friday night and is moving slowly north of the Caribbean Sea. It is not a threat to the United States. CLICK HERE to visit the hurricane center and see the official track of Earl. Danielle continues to spin out in the north Atlantic and is not a threat to any locations.

There is one other disturbance that is not a threat to the local area, bur something to watch.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave located southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. An area of low pressure could form in association with this system during the next day or two, and subsequent gradual development is possible as it moves generally west-northwestward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.