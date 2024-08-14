Monday morning video forecast

Partly cloudy and warm. That’s the weather story for the week!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: There will continue to be showers off to our west for the next few days. It’s possible that a shower or two brings light rain to areas west of Baton Rouge. The rain coverage will be less than 10% of the WBRZ viewing area. It will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-80s this afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Winds are moving in from the east and southeast, and are continuing to push against the coastline of Lake Maurepas. Coastal Flood Warnings will remain active through this evening.

Up Next: The rest of this week will be a near repeat of today. Temperatures will continue to be in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday. By Thursday, the afternoon temperatures will scratch the low 90s. All week overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Clouds will be fluffy, and a stray shower could be around every afternoon. Less than 10% of the viewing area will see rain if anything at all. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: There are NO ACTIVE STORMS at this time, but this week the WBRZ Weather Team is hosting Hurricane Preparedness Week with a new story every day. Follow along on Facebook and Twitter for tips, reminders, articles, videos, and much more!

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!