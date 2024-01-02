Miss Louisiana's Teen and Louisiana musicians to ride on Louisiana's Rose Bowl Parade float

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of representatives from across the state are helping let the good times roll in Pasadena, California for the Rose Bowl Parade.

Ambassadors, such as Louisiana's Miss Teen 2023, Laura Jane Kirkpatrick, are now putting the finishing touches on the float.

"We are bringing Louisiana to California with the food, the music, and the float looks amazing," Kirkpatrick said.

This will be Louisiana's third time having a float in the California parade.

This year's theme is "Explore Louisiana," which will feature three Louisiana-based musicians- Shawn Ardoin, Amanda Shaw, and James Burden.

"There are people from Louisiana that flew down to help decorate the float. There are people from Louisiana that are now living in California and there are people that are alumni of LSU here decorating the floats," Kirkpatrick said. "It has been just a great experience and I am really trying to take it all in because I know it's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

The float will have over 130,000 roses which will be used to create a jester with a moving arm, and fleur de lis to represent Louisiana's rich culture.

Lieutenant Governor, Billy Nungesser, expects this years float to double the number of tourists coming to Louisiana in 2024.

"If you don't get the same feeling about making you proud to be from Louisiana, getting you excited about Mardi Gras, this will. It will really help us kick off a great new year in tourism all over Louisiana," Nungesser said.