Metro-Council expected to vote on Devin's Law after 3-year-old was killed by stray bullet in April

BATON ROUGE - Monday marked five months since Devin Page Jr. was hit by a stray bullet and killed while sleeping in his bed next to his baby sister.

His mother, Tye Toliver, is still grieving about the toddlers loss.

"I am extremely hurting so bad. I'm broken," Toliver told WBRZ.

On Wednesday, Toliver is speaking at the Metro Council meeting to urge them to vote in favor of a new law that may have prevented her son's death. The law would require landlords to put adequate lighting around their homes. It would also give them the option of putting security cameras outside of the home as well.

Toliver says she tried to get out of her house where her son was shot because of safety concerns, and doesn't want anyone to go through what she has had to.

"If I can do anything to prevent what happened to me from happening to anybody in this situation, I want to do it," Toliver said.

"Look at what it cost us to not have those things. It cost our grandson's life," Devin's grandmother Cathy Toliver said.

Five months later, still very little answers are available in Devin's death. His killer is still free.

Tye Toliver says with more security or lighting, someone may have seen something that could help detectives crack the case.

"Somebody would have seen something. They would have had some evidence that night or that day and his killer would have been caught immediately," Tye Toliver said.

Tye is hoping the law passes Wednesday, and thinks Devin's Law can save a life before it's too late.

"I'm praying this law will be passed. It was too late for me, but it may be on time for someone else."