Memorial service held for student killed by truck

DENHAM SPRINGS - A memorial service was held for Bryce Edling at Abundant Life Church Tuesday evening. Family members and friends gathered to share stories of the 14-year-old.

Edling was struck and killed by a pick-up truck on his way to school last Thursday morning. Edling's parents thanked the community for the overwhelming support and prayers at Tuesday night's service.

"He knew what he wanted to do, I never had to tell him what to do, and how to do good. He just did it," said a friend of Edling.

Pictures of Edling scrolled on the screens, and a table in the front showed a reminder of some of Edling's favorite things. The room, filled with emotion by loved ones.

"He was so kind, amazing, and he didn't deserve this. I mean, no body does, but him least of all," said a friend of Edling.

Edling's friends shared the memories and impact that he left on all of them.

"And if he can hear me, I want him to know that he did change us for the better. And no, we aren't going to see him again on earth, but I think there's a little piece of him in all of us," said a friend of Edling.

Edling's father, mother and younger brother also remembered his dream of going to college in California. Now, his dreams are shared among the memories of friends and family who won't soon forget him

"He'll always be here with us, and we'll never forget him."