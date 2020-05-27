Memorial Day ceremony at USS KIDD canceled,...

83°
BATON ROUGE - The USS KIDD has canceled its annual Memorial Day ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the ship and plaza will be open to the public at 25% capacity, which is in harmony with state regulations, on Memorial Day.
The USS KIDD will be open to be open to visitors from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Click here for more information.
