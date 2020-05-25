81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Memorial Day ceremony at USS KIDD canceled, ship remains open to visitors

2 hours 58 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 May 25, 2020 10:28 AM May 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The USS KIDD has canceled its annual Memorial Day ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the ship and plaza will be open to the public at 25% capacity, which is in harmony with state regulations, on Memorial Day.

The USS KIDD will be open to be open to visitors from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Click here for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days