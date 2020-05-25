Memorial Day ceremony at USS KIDD canceled, ship remains open to visitors

BATON ROUGE - The USS KIDD has canceled its annual Memorial Day ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the ship and plaza will be open to the public at 25% capacity, which is in harmony with state regulations, on Memorial Day.

The USS KIDD will be open to be open to visitors from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

