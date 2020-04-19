75°
Members of Armed Forces arrive in Baton Rouge to help medical personnel fighting coronavirus

BATON ROUGE - Sailors who helped operate the Expeditionary Medical Facility in New Orleans headed to the capital area this week to help hospitals handle the influx of coronavirus patients.

Video released by the Department of Defense Friday shows crews from the New Orleans' EMF prepared to head for Baton Rouge working with medical staff at Baton Rouge General. The team traveled to East Baton Rouge from New Orleans earlier this week.

The department says the personnel assigned to the team from the EMF are trained to provide medical support, from emergency medicine to acute medical and surgical care.

 

