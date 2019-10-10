Master plan committee comes up with preliminary road priority list in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH – Years after the Livingston Parish Master Plan fell through, a committee is trying to bring it back.

Their first step Tuesday night was creating a preliminary road priority list consisting of 13 road projects. One of those projects includes widening 4.6 miles of Florida Boulevard from Denham Springs to Walker.

“Florida Boulevard is maxed out and it’s only going to get worse,” said committee chair Gerald Burns. “We needed to widen [the road] yesterday.”

That project would be broken up in four parts starting at the Hatchell Lane intersection and ending on Highway 44.

“It’s a lot easier to get money for a short section than throw it all together and it becomes cost prohibited,” said Burns.

Other projects include extending Cook Road and Juban Road, installing a round-about south of I-12 in Livingston, four lane Hwy 63 south of I-12 in Livingston, and add a center turning lane in Albany from Hwy 19 to I-12, four lane Hwy 447 in Walker south of I-12 to Buddy Ellis Road, four lane Juban Road south of I-12 to Brown Road, four lane Demco Road in Denham Springs from Hwy 16 at the intersection of Cook Road to Range Ave, and add a new I-12 interchange at Hwy 449 in Walker.

None of the plans are set in stone. The committee will bring up the topic again at their next meeting in November, and then present the list to the parish council. Then, a discussion about funding will begin. Burns says some projects could take up to 4 to 5 years.

“We're way behind on roads in Livingston Parish, but in order to grow the economic corridor these roads should be built,” he said. “You have to start somewhere.”