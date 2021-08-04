78°
Massive fire breaks out at building on Plank Road near Weller Avenue
BATON ROUGE- First responders battled a massive fire in north Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.
The fire broke out at K&E Auto Sales and Car Wash within on Plank Road near Weller Avenue shortly before 4 a.m..
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, when officials arrived on scene they found building engulfed in flames and the roof collapsing.
Authorities brought in heavy equipment to help extinguish hot spots. The fire reportedly caused about $50,000 in damage.
No one was reported hurt in the fire.
The local fire department is working alongside the Baton Rouge Police Department and several other agencies are working to determine what caused the blaze.
