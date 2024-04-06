Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted for tackling brown pelican in Florida
Warning: Some viewers may find the video distressing.
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. - Florida authorities are looking Maryland man who apparently tackled a federally protected pelican and then posted a video on social media.
The Miami Herald reports the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking into the video which shows 21-year-old William Hunter Hardesty trying to capture a brown pelican at the Key West Historic Seaport.
The video taken March 5 shows Hardesty luring the bird in with what appears to be a fish and then tackling it into the water. Hardesty then appears to hold the bird above the water until it eventually strikes at his head and escapes. The video was posted on his Facebook page days later.
Officials told The Miami Herald that Hardesty is wanted on animal cruelty charges.
Authorities have been unable to find Hardesty thus far; it's believed he may have returned to Maryland.
