Man shot multiple times in St. Gabriel

IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities responded to a reported shooting Tuesday night in St. Gabriel.

The incident was reported near Martin Luther King Parkway and 6th Street where a male victim was shot multiple times.

Details surrounding the incident are few, and more information is expected as officials continue to investigate the shooting. 

