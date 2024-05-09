83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot by juvenile during argument dies from injuries

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A man died from his injuries after being reportedly shot by a juvenile during an argument

Police identified the victim as 46-year-old Sharderick Jones. On Monday, Jones reportedly got into an argument with a 14-year-old around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Clayton Drive near Plank Road. During the argument, the juvenile obtained a gun and shot Jones. 

Jones was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

The juvenile was taken into custody when officers arrived on scene. Jones and the juvenile are related but it's still unclear how. 

News
Man shot by juvenile during argument dies...
Man shot by juvenile during argument dies from injuries
BATON ROUGE - A man died from his injuries after being reportedly shot by a juvenile during an argument .... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 07 2024 May 7, 2024 Tuesday, May 07, 2024 1:10:00 PM CDT May 07, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days