Man living in tent talks to WBRZ, explains living situation

Residents of a neighborhood in Livingston are demanding the parish do something about a man living in a tent on their street.

It all began in 2018 when the abandoned home behind Ashley Porche-Greco's house became inhabited by unwelcome guests. The home was cited for multiple issues, including a makeshift sewer system. After a lengthy battle, the home was condemned and demolished.

For ten months all was well until one man returned in October. This time setting up tents where the house used to stand.

“We thought maybe it would just be temporary and here we are and he’s still there," Porche-Greco said. "One tent became two tents and two tents became an extra little storage area."

WBRZ got a chance to speak with the man, whose name is Charlie Lambert, on Wednesday. He says the property he's living on is owned by his family.

“I was gonna sell the place but me and my sisters couldn’t agree on a price. She’s supposed to be signing everything over to me," said Lambert.

“They say he doesn’t have anywhere to go but in the ten months that he was gone, we know from local talk that he had a home to stay in," Porche-Greco said. "Why can’t they offer him somewhere to stay? If you really care, help him."

Porche-Greco also says it's illegal for someone to live in a tent in a residential neighborhood. Attorney for the town of Livingston, Mike Lee, confirmed that along with Mayor J.T. Taylor, but both were unable to provide specific ordinances and declined on-camera interviews.

“That’s not my goal, is to be ugly," Porche-Greco said. "It’s just we own this home, and we’ve been here for three years and it’s just sad to see.”

Neighbors are coming together with a GoFundMe page to help Charlie build a stable home.

“I was raised up when somebody’s down you help them. I never asked for help. People going out of their way to do this. Just goes to show there’s good people in the world. Lord works," Lambert said.