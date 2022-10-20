72°
Man in minor car accident beaten while trying to talk to other driver
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for allegedly beating another man and leaving him in the road after a minor car accident Sunday.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 8 p.m. along Causey Road.
Deputies said the victim was attacked after the accident while trying to talk to Bryan Cage, 37. The victim was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries but has since been released.
Cage surrendered himself to the sheriff's office four days later. Deputies did not immediately release his charges and said this is an ongoing investigation.
